Overview

Dr. Selwyn Levine, MD is a Pulmonologist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Levine works at Pulmonary Associates in Englewood, NJ with other offices in North Bergen, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.