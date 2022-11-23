Dr. Selwyn Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Selwyn Levine, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Selwyn Levine, MD is a Pulmonologist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Holy Name Pulmonary Associates, PC200 Grand Ave Ste 102, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 871-3636
Holy Name Pulmonary Associates8305 Bergenline Ave Ste A, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 854-7200
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Doctor Levine is a fanatastic doctor who listens to you and has always done right by me. His staff is very nice and my appointments are always on time with no delays. I highly recommend him for primary care or for your pulmonary needs.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Jacobi Hosp/Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Bellvue Hospital
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Yeshiva University
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.