Dr. Selwyn Kay, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cape Town, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Kay works at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital EMR in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.