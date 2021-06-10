See All Interventional Cardiologists in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Selwin Abraham, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Selwin Abraham, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital and Rhea Medical Center.

Dr. Abraham works at Academic Gastroenterology in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Ut Erlanger Cardiology
    Ut Erlanger Cardiology
979 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403
(423) 778-5661

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Erlinger Baroness Hospital
  Rhea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Shortness of Breath
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 10, 2021
    Dr. Abraham is awesome. Didn't rush me, answered questions and made me feel very comfortable.
    — Jun 10, 2021
    About Dr. Selwin Abraham, MD

    Specialties
    Interventional Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1649425430
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
    Residency
    Baylor Coll Med & Affil Hosps
    Medical Education
    Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Selwin Abraham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Abraham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Abraham works at Academic Gastroenterology in Chattanooga, TN.

    Dr. Abraham has seen patients for Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

