Dr. Selvon St Clair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. St Clair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Selvon St Clair, MD
Overview
Dr. Selvon St Clair, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lima, OH.
Dr. St Clair works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic Institute of Ohio801 Medical Dr Ste A, Lima, OH 45804 Directions (419) 222-6622
-
2
Blanchard Valley Hospital1900 S Main St, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 222-6622
-
3
Ohio Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Inc.1501 Bright Rd, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 222-6622Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Blanchard Valley Hospital
- Grand Lake Health System
- Hardin Memorial Hospital
- Lima Memorial Health System
- Mercer County Community Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
- Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital
- Van Wert County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. St Clair?
I have the utmost respect for St. Clair. He has taken care of me for several years and I have full confidence in him.
About Dr. Selvon St Clair, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1558533083
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. St Clair has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. St Clair accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. St Clair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. St Clair works at
Dr. St Clair has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. St Clair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
104 patients have reviewed Dr. St Clair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. St Clair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. St Clair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. St Clair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.