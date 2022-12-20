Overview

Dr. Selvon St Clair, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lima, OH.



Dr. St Clair works at Orthopedic Institute Of Ohio in Lima, OH with other offices in Findlay, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.