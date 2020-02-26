Dr. Sudhakar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Selvin Sudhakar, MD
Dr. Selvin Sudhakar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tirunelveli Med Coll and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.
Locations
Houston Heart Specialists2200 Nasa Pkwy Ste 220, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (281) 333-9200
Comprehensive Cardiology2020 Nasa Pkwy Ste 210, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (281) 333-9200
Uab Hospital Birmingham619 19th St S, Birmingham, AL 35249 Directions (205) 934-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care and kindness
About Dr. Selvin Sudhakar, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Yale Univ
- St Elizabeth Med Ctr
- St Elizabeth Med Ctr
- Tirunelveli Med Coll
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Sudhakar has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sudhakar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
