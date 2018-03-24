Dr. Selim Sheikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Selim Sheikh, MD
Dr. Selim Sheikh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA / INSTITUTE OF POST GRADUATE MEDICINE & RESEARCH and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
- 1 2312 Whitehorse Mercerville Rd, Trenton, NJ 08619 Directions (609) 586-6244
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
I love him as a doctor, he listens, not many docors do. Your wait is very short for him to see you.Tammy and renee are wonderful. Easy to get an appointment. And your in and out which i love they are considerate of peoples time.
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA / INSTITUTE OF POST GRADUATE MEDICINE & RESEARCH
Dr. Sheikh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheikh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheikh.
