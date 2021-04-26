Overview

Dr. Selim Benbadis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NICE / U.F.R. OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Benbadis works at University of South Florida Dept of Surgery in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.