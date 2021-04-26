See All Neurologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Selim Benbadis, MD

Neurology
3 (21)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Selim Benbadis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NICE / U.F.R. OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Benbadis works at University of South Florida Dept of Surgery in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    USF Health-Tampa General Hospital
    2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 396-9478
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Nicholas Koehler P.A.
    5802 N 30th St, Tampa, FL 33610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 844-7900
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Seizure Disorders
Cerebrovascular Disease
Treatment frequency



EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Apr 26, 2021
    Dr Benbadis has questionable bedside manner but I've grown to really like him a lot. He knows what he's doing and keeps things simple. If you're having seizures, he works with you. If you're in remission, he leaves you alone and fills your scripts. He isn't the guy for you if you need a lot of hand holding, but ultimately is a good doctor.
    erica — Apr 26, 2021
    About Dr. Selim Benbadis, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710902689
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NICE / U.F.R. OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Selim Benbadis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benbadis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Benbadis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Benbadis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Benbadis works at University of South Florida Dept of Surgery in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Benbadis’s profile.

    Dr. Benbadis has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benbadis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Benbadis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benbadis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benbadis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benbadis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

