See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in New York, NY
Dr. Selim Arcasoy, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Selim Arcasoy, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Selim Arcasoy, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Ege Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Arcasoy works at CUMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Interstitial Lung Disease, Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy and Cystic Fibrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pulmonologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Charles Powell, MD
Dr. Charles Powell, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Adam Morgenthau, MD
Dr. Adam Morgenthau, MD
6 (7)
View Profile
Dr. Shilpi Ahuja, MD
Dr. Shilpi Ahuja, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic
    622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-7771

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Interstitial Lung Disease
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Cystic Fibrosis
Interstitial Lung Disease
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Cystic Fibrosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Arcasoy?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Selim Arcasoy, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Selim Arcasoy, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Arcasoy to family and friends

    Dr. Arcasoy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Arcasoy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Selim Arcasoy, MD.

    About Dr. Selim Arcasoy, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952488256
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Pittsburgh|UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS|University of Pittsburgh Main Campus|University Of Pittsburgh|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus|University of Pittsburgh Main Campus
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • SUNY Downstate|SUNY Downstate Health Science Center|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine|SUNY Downstate|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • SUNY Downstate Health Science Center|SUNY Downstate Health Science Center|SUNY Downstate Hlth Sci Ctr|SUNY Downstate Hlth Sci Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ege Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Selim Arcasoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arcasoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arcasoy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arcasoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arcasoy works at CUMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Arcasoy’s profile.

    Dr. Arcasoy has seen patients for Interstitial Lung Disease, Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy and Cystic Fibrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arcasoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Arcasoy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arcasoy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arcasoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arcasoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Selim Arcasoy, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.