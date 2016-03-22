Dr. Cynman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Selig Cynman, MD
Dr. Selig Cynman, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Cynman works at
Marriage Hospital Inc294 S Main St Ste 100, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Directions (770) 754-9855
How was your appointment with Dr. Cynman?
Dr.Cynman is hands down the absolute best pediatric psychiatrist in the Greater Atlanta area. He looks at the whole child, and cares for the entire family unit. He is thorough, thoughtful and available.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1518189430
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Cynman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cynman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cynman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cynman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cynman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.