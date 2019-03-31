See All Otolaryngologists in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Selena Liao, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (5)
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Selena Liao, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Liao works at Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Ear Nose and Throat in Albuquerque At Presbyterian Hospital
    201 Cedar St SE Ste 4600, Albuquerque, NM 87106 (505) 563-6450
  2
    Head & Neck Surgeons of New Mexico
    1020 Tijeras Ave NE Ste 22, Albuquerque, NM 87106 (505) 848-3124

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tonsillitis
Earwax Buildup
Leukoplakia
Tonsillitis
Earwax Buildup
Leukoplakia

Tonsillitis
Earwax Buildup
Leukoplakia
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Audiometry
Broken Nose
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carotid Ultrasound
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deafness
Deviated Septum
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Facial Fracture
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
Hearing Screening
Hernia
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Home Sleep Study
Hypertension
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Laryngitis
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Malignant Otitis Externa
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Migraine
Nasal Polyp
Nasopharyngitis
Nosebleed
Oral Cancer
Oral Cancer Screening
Osteoarthritis
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroidectomy
Perforated Eardrum
Pharyngitis
Pollen Allergy
Postnasal Drip
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Throat Pain
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Scan
Thyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Tinnitus
Tongue Cancer
Tonsillectomy
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Vertigo
Abdominal Pain
Acute Tonsillitis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Anemia
Anxiety
Ataxia
Bronchiectasis
Cellulitis
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Pharyngitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enlarged Turbinates
Esophagitis
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Genital Herpes
Glossectomy
Gout
Head and Neck Cancer
Heart Disease
Hepatitis A
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperacusis
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lipid Disorders
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Malaise and Fatigue
Meniere's Disease
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Peptic Ulcer
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsil Cancer
Torticollis
Uvulectomy
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
Warts
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Mar 31, 2019
    Dr Liao is an outstanding surgeon in every way. She spent over 9 hours in the operating room to remove my cancer. I am now cancer-free.
    — Mar 31, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Selena Liao, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396060349
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Liao has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liao works at Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Liao’s profile.

    Dr. Liao has seen patients for Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Liao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

