Dr. Selena Lantry, MD
Overview
Dr. Selena Lantry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.
Locations
Raef N. Iskander M.d.1505 Wilson Ter Ste 130, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 409-8000
Glendale Adventist Medicat Center1509 Wilson Ter, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 409-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lantry delivered my last 2 babies (I have 3 kids) and she was really good while I was pregnant and having my babies... What I want to give her major bonus points for is that she has also been a great gyno even after I was no longer coming in every week to see her! She talked to me about what birth control options were right for me, didn't judge my choices (as I had another doctor do), and was really great about giving me what I need.
About Dr. Selena Lantry, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1063501880
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
