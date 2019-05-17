See All Neurologists in Berkeley, CA
Dr. Selena Ellis, MD

Neurology
2.5 (24)
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Selena Ellis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.

Dr. Ellis works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Berkeley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm
    2999 Regent St Ste 627, Berkeley, CA 94705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 644-2282

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Migraine
Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    May 17, 2019
    Excellent physician. Caring, knowledgeable and very thorough. Highly recommend her.
    — May 17, 2019
    About Dr. Selena Ellis, MD

    • Neurology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1265412993
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ellis works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Berkeley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ellis’s profile.

    Dr. Ellis has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

