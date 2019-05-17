Overview

Dr. Selena Ellis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.



Dr. Ellis works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Berkeley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.