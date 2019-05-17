Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Selena Ellis, MD
Overview
Dr. Selena Ellis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.
Locations
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm2999 Regent St Ste 627, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (510) 644-2282
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician. Caring, knowledgeable and very thorough. Highly recommend her.
About Dr. Selena Ellis, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265412993
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellis has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ellis speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.
