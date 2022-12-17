Overview

Dr. Seleena Rashid, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jermyn, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center and Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Rashid works at THE WRIGHT CENTER MEDICAL GROUP in Jermyn, PA with other offices in Scranton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.