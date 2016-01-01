Overview

Dr. Seleem Sayyar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA.



Dr. Sayyar works at Savannah Psychiatry in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.