Dr. Selcuk Tombul, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Erlanger Bledsoe Hospital, Parkridge Medical Center and Rhea Medical Center.



Dr. Tombul works at Diagnostic Cardiology Group in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.