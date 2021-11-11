Dr. Selcuk Tombul, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tombul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Selcuk Tombul, DO
Overview
Dr. Selcuk Tombul, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Erlanger Bledsoe Hospital, Parkridge Medical Center and Rhea Medical Center.
Locations
Diagnostic Cardiology Group2341 McCallie Ave Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 629-4106
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlanger Bledsoe Hospital
- Parkridge Medical Center
- Rhea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tombul has been my primary cardiologist for several years. After I developed CHF, he has helped me considerably through his excellent diagnostic skills and willingness to refer me to other specialists. In particular, he has saved my life twice by these measures. First, I developed a severe internal bleed and blood clots related to Warfarin. He recognized the bind I was in and referred me to a hematologist, who after extensive examination and discussion, found a way to resolve the issue. Second, he diagnosed CHF and a leaking mitral valve and again referred me to a specialist, who recommended replacing my pacemaker with a more capable one. This put me on the path to recovery and restoration of my health to the place I was at before the bleed. He is my cardiologist for life now.
About Dr. Selcuk Tombul, DO
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1174573653
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Va Affil Hosps
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- Emory Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tombul has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tombul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tombul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tombul has seen patients for Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tombul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Tombul. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tombul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tombul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tombul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.