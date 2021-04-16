Dr. Selby Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Selby Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Selby Chen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Chen works at
Locations
-
1
Jacksonville - Neurology4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 717-0208
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?
Dr Chen has performed two surgeries on my spine. First one was on lumbar when he removed bone and cyst that had severely impinged spinal cord. 3 years later he removed bone in my mid spine which had been causing such pain and spasms as to deny me any quality of life. Aside from being a gifted surgeon, he is an extremely kind and compassionate doctor who never rushed appointments and truly listens. I have made wonderful recoveries after his surgeries and have never had any problems with adverse reactions to any medication or treatment he had provided. I have several overlapping conditions and allergies.
About Dr. Selby Chen, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1063668440
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.