Dr. Selaiman Noori, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noori is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Selaiman Noori, MD
Overview
Dr. Selaiman Noori, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Noori works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 445-9421Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Lakeside Spine & Pain25 Riviera Blvd, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (928) 505-7246Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Havasu Regional Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Noori?
FANTASTIC! BEST DOCTOR IN TOWN, MY PAIN IS ALMOST GONE!
About Dr. Selaiman Noori, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- English
- 1104244631
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Cornell University
- New York Medical College
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noori has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Noori works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Noori. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noori.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noori, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noori appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.