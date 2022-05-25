Dr. Selahattin Kurter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Selahattin Kurter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Selahattin Kurter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wauwatosa, WI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch.
Dr. Kurter works at
Locations
-
1
West Grove Clinic, LLC10012 W Capitol Dr Ste 101, Wauwatosa, WI 53222 Directions (414) 810-4844
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kurter?
I see Dr. Kurter to manage a chronic illness. He is incredibly knowledgeable and stays at the cutting edge of the best treatments. I know I am getting the best care possible with Dr. Kurter, highly recommend!
About Dr. Selahattin Kurter, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1164596615
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Wisconsin
- Univ of WI Med Sch
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurter accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurter works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.