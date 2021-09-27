Overview

Dr. Sekwon Jang, MD is a Dermatologic Oncology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Dermatologic Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Seoul National University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Jang works at Inova Medical Group-General Surgery in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Melanoma and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.