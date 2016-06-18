Dr. Se Won, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Won is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Se Won, MD
Overview
Dr. Se Won, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital.
Dr. Won works at
Locations
-
1
Straub Medical Center888 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 522-4222
Hospital Affiliations
- Straub Clinic And Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Went to ER and Dr. Won listened to how I described my neck and chest pains. Without hesitation, he performed an angio that required a stent which saved me from a heart attack. He followed up with me several times and answered all my questions. I found myself a permanent cardiologist!
About Dr. Se Won, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1881633865
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Won has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Won accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Won has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Won has seen patients for Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Won on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Won. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Won.
