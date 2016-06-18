Overview

Dr. Se Won, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital.



Dr. Won works at Straub Medical Center in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.