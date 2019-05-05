Overview

Dr. Sekhar Dharmarajan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Mercy Hospital Washington.



Dr. Dharmarajan works at WEST COUNTY SURGICAL SPECIALISTS in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer and Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.