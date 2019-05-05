Dr. Sekhar Dharmarajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dharmarajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sekhar Dharmarajan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sekhar Dharmarajan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Mercy Hospital Washington.
West County Surgicalspecialist621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 7011B, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-6840
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Mercy Hospital Washington
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Dharmarajan, did a very complicated surgery on my 87 year old mother. He is extremely talented and skilled. He is honest and educated in his craft. My family would have not wanted anyone else to perform such a complexed surgery on our mother. To this day our mother is healthy. This is all due to the efforts of Dr. D. Thanks
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
