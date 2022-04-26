See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Jersey City, NJ
Dr. Sekar Natarajan, MD

Pulmonology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sekar Natarajan, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / THANJAVUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center, Christ Hospital, Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Jersey City Medical Center.

Dr. Natarajan works at Sekar Natarajan, MD in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Bronchitis, Bronchitis and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sekar Natarajan, MD
    142 Palisade Ave Ste 205, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 653-4247

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bayonne Medical Center
  • Christ Hospital
  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
  • Jersey City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Angioplasty With Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Alexander Mitten — Apr 26, 2022
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sekar Natarajan, MD.

    About Dr. Sekar Natarajan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tamil
    NPI Number
    • 1164594354
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / THANJAVUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sekar Natarajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Natarajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Natarajan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Natarajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Natarajan works at Sekar Natarajan, MD in Jersey City, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Natarajan’s profile.

    Dr. Natarajan has seen patients for Acute Bronchitis, Bronchitis and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Natarajan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Natarajan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Natarajan.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.