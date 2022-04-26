Dr. Sekar Natarajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Natarajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sekar Natarajan, MD
Dr. Sekar Natarajan, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / THANJAVUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center, Christ Hospital, Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Jersey City Medical Center.
Locations
Sekar Natarajan, MD142 Palisade Ave Ste 205, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 653-4247
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayonne Medical Center
- Christ Hospital
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Jersey City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for many years after he took over from retiring Dr Patel. He is so thorough. I am 79 in excellent health for this age and I attribute it to Dr Natarajan and his associates. I drive from Clifton to Jersey City for appointments. He is worth it.
About Dr. Sekar Natarajan, MD
- Pulmonology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1164594354
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / THANJAVUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Natarajan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Natarajan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Natarajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Natarajan has seen patients for Acute Bronchitis, Bronchitis and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Natarajan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Natarajan speaks Tamil.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Natarajan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Natarajan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Natarajan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Natarajan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.