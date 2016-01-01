Dr. Sejung Hong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sejung Hong, MD
Overview
Dr. Sejung Hong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FREIE UNIVERSITY BERLN / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.
Dr. Hong works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Everett Clinic Pllc3901 Hoyt Avenue Hoyt Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 259-0966Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hong?
About Dr. Sejung Hong, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1255781167
Education & Certifications
- FREIE UNIVERSITY BERLN / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hong works at
Dr. Hong has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.