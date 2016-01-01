See All Plastic Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Sejal Patel, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sejal Patel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Patel works at Dr. Sejal M. Patel in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Roxbury Surgical Institute
    435 N Roxbury Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 652-8801

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Iowa
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Sejal Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1932308285
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California, Irvine
    Residency
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Internship
    • Rush University Cook Co Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sejal Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Dr. Sejal M. Patel in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

