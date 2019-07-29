Dr. Sejal Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sejal Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sejal Patel, MD is a Nephrology & Hypertension Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Locations
Monterey Vascular1701 W Monterey Ave Ste 7, Chicago, IL 60643 Directions (773) 366-8035Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hoffman Estates Office1585 Barrington Rd Ste 501, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 420-5150Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
Hoffman Estates- Dialysis Center3150 W Higgins Rd Ste 190, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 310-0074
Elk Grove office800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 407, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 952-7181Tuesday9:00am - 2:00pm
AIN - Administrative Offices210 S Desplaines St, Chicago, IL 60661 Directions (847) 294-5160
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sejal Patel, MD
- Nephrology & Hypertension
- English
- 1396785291
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University Of Med Detroit Michigan
- Pennsylvania Hospital of The University of Pa Health Sys
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
