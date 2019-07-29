Overview

Dr. Sejal Patel, MD is a Nephrology & Hypertension Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.



Dr. Patel works at Associates In Nephrology in Chicago, IL with other offices in Hoffman Estates, IL and Elk Grove Village, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Compression, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.