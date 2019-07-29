See All Nephrologists in Chicago, IL
Nephrology & Hypertension
5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sejal Patel, MD is a Nephrology & Hypertension Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.

Dr. Patel works at Associates In Nephrology in Chicago, IL with other offices in Hoffman Estates, IL and Elk Grove Village, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Compression, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Monterey Vascular
    1701 W Monterey Ave Ste 7, Chicago, IL 60643 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 366-8035
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Hoffman Estates Office
    1585 Barrington Rd Ste 501, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 420-5150
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
    Hoffman Estates- Dialysis Center
    3150 W Higgins Rd Ste 190, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 310-0074
    Elk Grove office
    800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 407, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 952-7181
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    AIN - Administrative Offices
    210 S Desplaines St, Chicago, IL 60661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 294-5160

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Compression
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hyperkalemia
Venous Compression
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hyperkalemia
Acute Kidney Failure
Chronic Glomerulonephritis
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
End-Stage Renal Disease
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypokalemia
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Kidney Stones
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Proteinuria
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Renal Osteodystrophy
Ureteral Stones
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alkalosis
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease
Dehydration
Dialysis Access Procedures
Electrolyte Disorders
Glomerulonephritis
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hydronephrosis
Hypercalcemia
Kidney Disease
Kidney Failure
Nephritis and Nephropathy
Nephrotic Syndrome
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Polycystic Kidney Disease
Port Placements or Replacements
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Renal Hypertension
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Hypertension
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury
Vasculitis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Great doctor
    About Dr. Sejal Patel, MD

    • Nephrology & Hypertension
    • English
    • 1396785291
    Education & Certifications

    • Wayne State University Of Med Detroit Michigan
    • Pennsylvania Hospital of The University of Pa Health Sys
    • Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sejal Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Venous Compression, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

