Dr. Sei Iwai, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Iwai works at WMC Health Brain and Spine Institute in Valhalla, NY with other offices in Hawthorne, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Heart Palpitations, Cardiomyopathy and Hypertrophic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.