Dr. Sehris Khawaja, DO

Rheumatology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sehris Khawaja, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Newtown, PA. 

Dr. Khawaja works at Capital Health in Newtown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Capital Health Rheumatology
    3 Penns Trl, Newtown, PA 18940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 303-4360
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Chronic Pain
Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Chronic Pain
Fibromyalgia

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myositis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myositis
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 18, 2021
    Dr. Khawaja is one of the best dr. I've ever met. Her level of care for her patients by far embodies compassion and understanding. She listens to your concerns and truly wants to help you work thru your illness and find best solutions to bring relief. I truly cannot say enough about her.
    About Dr. Sehris Khawaja, DO

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1669888376
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

