Dr. Segun Simon, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Maplewood, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JOS / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. Simon works at Kidney Care, PA in Maplewood, NJ with other offices in Union, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Hypokalemia and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.