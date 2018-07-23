Dr. Abogunde has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Segun Abogunde, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Segun Abogunde, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILORIN / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital and Titusville Hospital.
Dr. Abogunde works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St. Vincent Internal Medicine145 W 23rd St Ste 101, Erie, PA 16502 Directions (814) 452-2767
-
2
St. Vincent Medical Group315 York St, Corry, PA 16407 Directions (814) 664-8686Monday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Saint Vincent Imaging Center At Yorktown2501 W 12th St, Erie, PA 16505 Directions (814) 833-0071
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- Titusville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abogunde?
I feel comfortable asking him any questions and he answers in terms that I can understand. He is making arrangements for my tests to be done at a local hospital, instead of needing to drive an hour to Erie for them. He is patient centered, and always directs questions or education to me, the patient. His staff is kind, courteous and knowledgeable. Brandy his nurse practitioner is understanding and caring in stressful situations.
About Dr. Segun Abogunde, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1659302669
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILORIN / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abogunde accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abogunde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abogunde works at
Dr. Abogunde has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abogunde on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Abogunde. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abogunde.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abogunde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abogunde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.