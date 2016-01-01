Overview

Dr. Segismundo Pares, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.



Dr. Pares works at Life Care Center of Ocala in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.