Overview

Dr. Seferino Farias, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point and Franciscan Health Rensselaer.



Dr. Farias works at Franciscan Health in Crown Point, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.