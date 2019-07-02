Dr. Seferino Farias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seferino Farias, MD
Overview
Dr. Seferino Farias, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point and Franciscan Health Rensselaer.
Locations
Surgical Consultants Intl. PC12800 Mississippi Pkwy Ste C101, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 662-5585
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Rensselaer
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He handles himself and his office in a very professional manner. His staff always seems upbeat too which I think is very important and is a reflection on him.
About Dr. Seferino Farias, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois College Of Med
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
