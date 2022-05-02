Overview

Dr. Sefer Gezer, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Gezer works at Consultants In Hematology in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Hypercoagulable State along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.