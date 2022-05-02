Dr. Sefer Gezer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gezer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sefer Gezer, MD
Overview
Dr. Sefer Gezer, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Gezer works at
Locations
Consultants In Hematology1725 W Harrison St Ste 1010, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-2320
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gezer personally called me later the same day with lab results and plan of care.
About Dr. Sefer Gezer, MD
- Hematology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Turkish
- 1700845153
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gezer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gezer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gezer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gezer works at
Dr. Gezer has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Hypercoagulable State, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gezer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gezer speaks Turkish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gezer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gezer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gezer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gezer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.