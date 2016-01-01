See All Pediatricians in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Seetharaman Adimoolam, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Seetharaman Adimoolam, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They completed their fellowship with Long Island College Hospital

Dr. Adimoolam works at SEETHARAMAN ADIMOOLAM MD in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    S. Adimoolam Physician PC
    1756 RICHMOND AVE, Staten Island, NY 10314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 238-0700
  2. 2
    Allergy & Asthma Center
    461 100th St, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 238-0700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma

Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Seetharaman Adimoolam, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447336755
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Long Island College Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Kings Co Hosp-Suny/Downstat
    Residency
    Internship
    • Edgewater Hosp-U Chicago
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seetharaman Adimoolam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adimoolam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adimoolam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adimoolam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Adimoolam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adimoolam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adimoolam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adimoolam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.