Dr. Seetha Murukutla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murukutla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seetha Murukutla, MD
Overview
Dr. Seetha Murukutla, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.
Dr. Murukutla works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Richmond Cancer and Blood Disorders PC1384 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 273-2277
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murukutla?
She’s the best! She’s all heart when it comes to healing her patients and to giving the best care to each. To know her is where the real healing begins. To trust her comes naturally. The team is awesome & uplifting! It’s not easy to do what she does as a Doctor. Respect is mutual. She honors the medical oath. She’s my doctor and more so a truly beautiful soul. Thanks Doc for your patience. And all the very best you’ve given me in 30+yrs mama!!!
About Dr. Seetha Murukutla, MD
- Hematology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Bengali and Hindi
- 1851300271
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murukutla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murukutla accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murukutla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murukutla works at
Dr. Murukutla has seen patients for Anemia and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murukutla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Murukutla speaks Bengali and Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Murukutla. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murukutla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murukutla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murukutla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.