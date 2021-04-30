Overview

Dr. Seetha Durbhakula, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Annandale, VA. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Durbhakula works at Inova Medical Group - Annandale in Annandale, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.