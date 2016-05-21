Dr. Seetharaman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vivek Seetharaman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vivek Seetharaman, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / THANJAVUR MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Seetharaman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Forest Hills Psychiatric Services PC7558 113th St Ste 1A, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 268-9595
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seetharaman?
I met him as a job seeker and his humanity manifested and impressed me several times during our meetings. An extremely talented doctor is Dr. Vivek ( in Hindi it means intellect:- ) He has compassion , courage and real leadership qualities.
About Dr. Vivek Seetharaman, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1568404010
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / THANJAVUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Addiction Psychiatry, Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seetharaman accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seetharaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seetharaman works at
Dr. Seetharaman speaks Hindi.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Seetharaman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seetharaman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seetharaman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seetharaman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.