Dr. Seetal Mewar, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Seetal Mewar, MD

Medical Oncology
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Seetal Mewar, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They completed their residency with Beth Israel Med Ct

Dr. Mewar works at Hematology Oncology Associates of The Palm Beaches in Lake Worth, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hematology Oncology Associates of The Palm Beaches
    3450 Lantana Rd Ste 100, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 421-3432
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adult Development Disorders Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Megaloblastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dimension Health
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 10, 2021
    Very understanding, explained everything well and answered all our questions. Very short wait time. The doctor had a great personality.
    About Dr. Seetal Mewar, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • English
    • 1043428089
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Med Ct
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seetal Mewar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mewar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mewar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mewar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Mewar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mewar works at Hematology Oncology Associates of The Palm Beaches in Lake Worth, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mewar’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mewar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mewar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mewar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mewar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

