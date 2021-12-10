Dr. Seetal Mewar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mewar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seetal Mewar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Seetal Mewar, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They completed their residency with Beth Israel Med Ct
Hematology Oncology Associates of The Palm Beaches3450 Lantana Rd Ste 100, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Directions (561) 421-3432Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Bethesda Hospital East
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Very understanding, explained everything well and answered all our questions. Very short wait time. The doctor had a great personality.
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1043428089
- Beth Israel Med Ct
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Mewar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mewar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mewar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mewar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mewar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mewar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mewar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.