Dr. Seetal Adhikari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seetal Adhikari, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL.
Locations
Park Ridge Office1675 Dempster St, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 655-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Seetal Adhikari, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Gujarati
- 1841456217
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adhikari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adhikari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adhikari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adhikari speaks Gujarati.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Adhikari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adhikari.
