Overview

Dr. Seena Abraham, MD is a Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore University / Saint Johns Medical College and Hospital|Saint Johns Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Abraham works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.