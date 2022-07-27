See All Oncologists in Marlboro, NJ
Dr. Seema Varma, MD

Oncology
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Seema Varma, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Marlboro, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from U Bombay and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.

Dr. Varma works at Medical Associates Of Marlboro in Marlboro, NJ with other offices in Old Bridge, NJ and Edison, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marlboro Office
    32 N Main St, Marlboro, NJ 07746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 653-1859
  2. 2
    Medical Associates of Marlboro
    42 Throckmorton Ln Ste 1, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 653-1865
  3. 3
    Medical Associates of Marlboro
    111 James St Fl 2, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 653-1856

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cancer Risk Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Cancer-Related Muskuloskeletal Problems Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hospice Care Services Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Leave a review

Jul 27, 2022
Oh my goodness, what can I say? Dr. Varma is such a blessing. She gave me exactly what I was looking for.....a breakdown in detail of what was going on with me and what my action plan should be. She's kind, compassionate and makes sure you are comfortable with her decisions about your care plan. She took the time to talk to me which told me that she cares about her patients. Her staff is very professional and very friendly.
Stephanie — Jul 27, 2022
About Dr. Seema Varma, MD

  Oncology
  20 years of experience
  English, Hindi
  1588820708
Education & Certifications

  Staten Island University Hospital
  Staten Island University Hospital
  Staten Island University Hospital
  U Bombay
  Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Seema Varma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Varma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Varma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Varma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varma.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

