Overview

Dr. Seema Singhal, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Bombay University-Seth G.S. (India) and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Singhal works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloma, Anemia and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.