Dr. Seema Sikand, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Sikand works at Cooper University Health Care in Camden, NJ with other offices in Willingboro, NJ and Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Renovascular Hypertension, Proteinuria and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.