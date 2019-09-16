See All Dermatologists in Orland Park, IL
Dr. Seema Sheth, MD

Dermatology
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Dr. Seema Sheth, MD is a Dermatologist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch.

Dr. Sheth works at Sheth Dermatology in Orland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Boil and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sheth Dermatology & Mohs Surgery Center
    9131 W 151st St, Orland Park, IL 60462

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 16, 2019
    She is the politest dr. Ive ever dealt with, and i found her staff to be exceotional,i recommend them highly. Tom pollard orland park
    Tom pollard in Orland park — Sep 16, 2019
    About Dr. Seema Sheth, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053519595
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ of MI Med Sch
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seema Sheth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sheth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sheth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sheth works at Sheth Dermatology in Orland Park, IL. View the full address on Dr. Sheth’s profile.

    Dr. Sheth has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Boil and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

