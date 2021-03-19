See All Pediatricians in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Seema Sharma, MD

Pediatrics
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Seema Sharma, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Grace University School of Medicine (Belize)|Medical University of The Americas (Nevis) and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Sharma works at Vi Pediatrics of Las Vegas, LLC in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vi Pediatrics of Las Vegas, LLC
    1725 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 17-18, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 892-9960

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • MountainView Hospital
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Immunization Administration
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Newborn and Well-Child Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sick Child Care Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sports Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 19, 2021
    Great pediatrician very professional and really knows her stuff
    — Mar 19, 2021
    About Dr. Seema Sharma, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750369880
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Grace University School of Medicine (Belize)|Medical University of The Americas (Nevis)
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.