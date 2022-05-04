Dr. Seema Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seema Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seema Shah, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico and is affiliated with Texas Orthopedic Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital and St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin .
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
Fondren Orthopedic Group - Fondren Main St7401 Main St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 347-3996Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Orthopedic Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
It was very eye opening and informative….Dr.Shah wrote me a life saving prescription for Augmentin….she was passionate about her role as infectious disease expert and we appreciated what she had to say about my medical issues….we can’t thank her enough.
About Dr. Seema Shah, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Puerto Rico
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
