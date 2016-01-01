Overview

Dr. Seema Patel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chagrin Falls, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Patel works at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Health & Wellness Center in Chagrin Falls, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.