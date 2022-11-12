Dr. Seema Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seema Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Seema Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Freehold, NJ.
Mobile Vision LLC509 Stillwells Corner Rd Ste E5, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 431-9333
- 2 202 Jack Martin Blvd Unit C4, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 458-5700
Camis234 Industrial Way W Bldg B, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 431-9333
Freehold Ophthalmology, LLC20 Hospital Dr Ste 6, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 349-7167
- Ocean University Medical Center
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Seema Patel is wonderful. She is very professional, very knowledgeable and has a way of putting you at ease. She is a perfectionist which I loved. She recently performed surgery on both of my eyes and made the procedures better than I ever could have expected. Each follow up appointment has also been a pleasure and a reminder of how lucky I am to be in her care. If you need an Ophthalmologist she should definitely be your choice.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Blepharitis and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.