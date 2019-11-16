Dr. Seema Nambiar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nambiar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seema Nambiar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seema Nambiar, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 180 E Pulaski Rd Ste 200, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (631) 425-3888
-
2
Dr. Seema Nambiar2171 Jericho Tpke Ste 245, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 605-7246
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Great! A caring and competent professional! Dr. Nambiar takes the time to listen and has many options to treat chronic pain!
About Dr. Seema Nambiar, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1912985656
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
