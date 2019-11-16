Overview

Dr. Seema Nambiar, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.



They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.