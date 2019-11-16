See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Huntington Station, NY
Dr. Seema Nambiar, MD

Pain Medicine
3 (39)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Seema Nambiar, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.

They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    180 E Pulaski Rd Ste 200, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 425-3888
    Dr. Seema Nambiar
    2171 Jericho Tpke Ste 245, Commack, NY 11725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 605-7246

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Fibromyalgia
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Nov 16, 2019
    Great! A caring and competent professional! Dr. Nambiar takes the time to listen and has many options to treat chronic pain!
    dramy — Nov 16, 2019
    About Dr. Seema Nambiar, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1912985656
    Education & Certifications

    • ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seema Nambiar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nambiar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nambiar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nambiar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nambiar has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nambiar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Nambiar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nambiar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nambiar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nambiar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

