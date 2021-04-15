See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Carrollton, TX
Dr. Seema Modi, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Dr. Seema Modi, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Modi works at WellMed at Hebron in Carrollton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Shingles and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Internal Medicine Associates of Carrollton
    1948 E Hebron Pkwy Ste 110, Carrollton, TX 75007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 939-4646
    Dallas Gastroenterology Associates P A
    4323 N Josey Ln Ste 204, Carrollton, TX 75010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 248-1701

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carrollton Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Shingles
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthrocentesis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Cystitis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Removal Chevron Icon
Edema Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Fall Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hypohydration Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia With Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Poor Circulation Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Network Health
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 15, 2021
    Very caring Dr. of Geriatrics. Very kind to the older population.
    Christophe Truong — Apr 15, 2021
    About Dr. Seema Modi, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1043204423
    Education & Certifications

    • Pitt County Memorial Hospital
    • Univ Of California Davis Medical Center
    • Baylor University
    • Southern Methodist University
    • Family Practice
