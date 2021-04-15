Overview

Dr. Seema Modi, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Modi works at WellMed at Hebron in Carrollton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Shingles and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.