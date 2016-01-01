Overview

Dr. Seema Massand, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Christian Med College Punjab University Ludhiana Punjab India.



Dr. Massand works at AdvantageCare Physicians in Bethpage, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.